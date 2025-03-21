New Delhi, March 21: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it will hike prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from April.

The price increase is attributed to rising input costs and increased commodity prices, among other reasons, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement. The extent of the price increase will vary across different SUVs and commercial vehicles, it added. Mahindra & Mahindra Announces Price Hike of up to 3% for Its SUV and Commercial Vehicle From April 2025.

Various automakers including Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors, Kia India, BMW and Honda Cars India have announced to hike vehicle prices from next month citing rising input costs. Renault India Announces Price Hike of All Its Car Models by up to 2% From April, Will Vary by Model and Variant.

Shares of M&M on Friday ended 1.08 per cent down at Rs 2,799.30 apiece on BSE.

