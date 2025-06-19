New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Maini Precision Products Ltd, a part of Raymond Ltd group, on Thursday said it has signed a new long-term agreement with France's Safran Aircraft Engines to supply assembled products for the CFM LEAP Engine.

Maini Precision Products Limited (MPPL) already provides Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE) a variety of turbine vanes, forged and machined metallic products.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which further highlights the growing integration of India's aerospace manufacturing to the global supply chain and deepens SAE's 'Make in India' initiative, the company said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, MPPL will manufacture machined assemblies for CFM LEAP engine combustors, powering single-aisle mainline commercial jets, it added.

The agreement originally spans a period of five years and reflects MPPL's long-term commitment to supplying SAE with cutting-edge metallic products and the highest levels of operational excellence, the company added.

"For 25 years, we have partnered with MPPL in the machining of CFM56 and LEAP parts. Today, we are renewing our trust in this reliable partner and expanding our collaboration to support the LEAP engine ramp-up and strengthen our footprint in India," SAE Purchasing Vice President Dominique Dupuy said.

