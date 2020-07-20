Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) With states gradually opening up businesses with strict guidelines, a survey has revealed that majority of respondents in urban India are likely to dine out at fast food restaurants in the near future.

The survey by global market research and data company YouGov is based on data collected online from 1,024 respondents in the country between June 23-26.

It found that a third of the respondents are willing to dine-in at a fast food restaurant in the near future -- within the next 30 days (13 per cent) or in the next 1-3 months (20 per cent).

The rest are likely to take longer, between 4-6 months (18 per cent) or more than six months (18 per cent) to head inside their favourite fast food restaurant.

It further revealed that GenZ respondents are most likely to make a return to restaurants sooner (43 per cent) compared to millennials (32 per cent) and GenX respondents (28 per cent).

GenZ refers to those born between mid-to-late 1990s and early 2010s, while millennials are those born during early 1980s to early 1990s. GenX are those born between 1965 to early 1980s.

When people were asked what measures would help them feel more comfortable dining-in at a fast food restaurant, nearly two in five (38 per cent) said sanitisation of tables and chairs in between customers would help.

Other measures include free hand sanitiser or hand-washing station for customers before entering the place (30 per cent), maintaining social distancing while placing orders (29 per cent), and thermal screenings at the entrance (27 per cent).

More than a fifth said they would be at ease if restaurants disinfected high touch areas (23 per cent) and put a limit to the seating capacity with adequate distance between two tables (23 per cent).

Restaurants may also want to consider facemask policies, as close to one-fourth (22 per cent) said requiring all customers and staff to wear facemasks when not eating would help them feel more relaxed dining-in.

