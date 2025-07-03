Bareilly, Jul 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old man lodged in Bareilly Central Jail-II on charges of drug trafficking died at the district hospital, officials said on Thursday.

Adesh Tiwari was brought to the jail on the evening of July 2 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Senior Jail Superintendent Vipin Mishra stated.

On Thursday, around 11.15 am, Adesh met his brother, Anshul Tiwari, and sister-in-law, Gauri, when he suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

He was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead, a jail officer said.

Speaking outside the mortuary, Anshul told reporters that Adesh had a history of heart disease and had previously undergone a stent procedure.

He alleged that his brother fainted inside the jail and could not be revived at the hospital.

Records show that Adesh was previously booked in another case in 2003.

Additionally, on July 2, another FIR was filed against him at the Izzatnagar Police Station under sections of the NDPS Act, which led to his transfer to Central Jail-II.

Adesh's body was sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, authorities said.

