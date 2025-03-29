Hapur, Mar 28 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man for allegedly editing and uploading a manipulated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said Friday.

According to a district police spokesperson, a crackdown is underway against individuals posting objectionable content on social media platforms.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

As part of this campaign, Suhail, a resident of Eidgah Road, was arrested for allegedly creating and sharing a controversial video of the prime minister on Instagram.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)