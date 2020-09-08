Jajpur (Odisha), Sept 8 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested from a place in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman after luring her on the pretext of marriage, police said.

He was arrested after the woman, who works at a shopping mall, lodged a complaint with the Panikoili police that the accused had established physical relationship with her by promising to marry her, the police said. "The man and the woman had been in a relationship for several months," a police officer said. The woman said in her complaint that the man called her to a place in Jajpur district after promising to marry her on August 29. But when she went there, she was taken to a house where she was raped. She was again called to another place in the same district on September 2 on the pretext of marriage. But after reaching the place, the accused took her to an abandoned house and thrashed her. Getting a tip-off, her brother-in-law went to the spot on September 3 and rescued her.

"We arrested the accused after raiding different places at Bhuban in Dhenkanal district today," said Sasmita Sahoo, Inspector-in-Charge of Panikoili Police station.

The accused was on Tuesday forwarded to a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.

