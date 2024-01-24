Barabanki (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A man attempted self-immolation outside the office of the district magistrate here on Wednesday allegedly over delay in payment of money under a government housing scheme, officials said.

Zubair, a resident of Deeh Ashokpur under Ramnagar police station area, tried setting himself on fire after his meeting with District Magistrate (DM) Satayendra Kumar on Wednesday, they added.

Zubair met the DM regarding clearance of the second installment for construction of his house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the officials said.

Shortly after coming out of the DM's office, Zubair poured some inflammable liquid over himself and set himself on fire, they said.

He was stopped by the police personnel deployed there who doused of the fire and took him to a hospital, they added.

The family members of Zubair have alleged that the village panchayat secretary had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for clearing the second installment, the DM said.

"The said panchayat secretary has been suspended. We have assured the family of all possible support. The second installment of the money under the housing scheme will be released shortly,' the officer added.

