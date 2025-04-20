Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly transporting several buffaloes in an inhuman and illegal manner in a truck in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday.

A police patrol team intercepted the vehicle on the night of April 17 in Kukse village and found 23 buffaloes being transported in extremely cramped and unsafe conditions, an official from Padgha police station said.

"The animals were tightly tied with ropes, denied any space to move freely and transported without basic safety, ventilation or healthcare provisions. It is a clear case of neglect and cruelty," he said.

The man driving the vehicle also failed to provide valid documentation for the transportation of the buffaloes, the official said.

A case was registered against the man on Friday under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police added.

