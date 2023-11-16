Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 53-year-old man died on Thursday allegedly after jumping from the fifth floor of his flat in Raj Nagar extension here, police said.

Jitendra Verma, who was in the business of buying and selling two-wheelers, fell down on a car parked on the ground floor and died on the spot, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

The victim's wife told police that he had been under depression for the past some days due to which he took the extreme step.

Police outpost in-charge Govind Singh said no suicide note has been recovered from Verma's flat in the Officer City residential complex.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

He is survived by his wife, son, who is employed in a company, and a 26-year-old daughter, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)