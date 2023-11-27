Latur, Nov 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died of electrocution while installing an electric motor for water in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

Kiran Tukaram Kamble, a resident of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe locality in Renapur, suffered a severe shock after he touched a live wire while installing an electric motor on Sunday evening, an official said.

He was rushed to a rural hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

