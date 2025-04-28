Prayagraj (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) An elderly couple was attacked by an unknown person with a sharp weapon at their residence here on Monday afternoon, in which the husband died, while the wife was seriously injured, police said.

DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said that police received information on Monday at around 4.00 pmthat an elderly couple had been attacked with a sharp weapon in ADA Colony. Police reached the spot where Arun Kumar Srivastava (65) had died, while his wife Meena Srivastava (60) was seriously injured.

He said that Meena has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. A suspect has been identified on the basis of evidence and CCTV footage, he added.

