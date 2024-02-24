Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) After three days of search, police on Saturday nabbed a man who was seen driving in reverse for over 2 km on an elevated road here and evaded arrest, officials said.

A purported video of the incident that happened on Wednesday evening in Indirapuram area showed a police car driving in the wrong direction while chasing the vehicle, which was trying to avoid arrest.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

"The accused has been identified as one Kuldeep Sharma. We have seized the vehicle and arrested the accused on Saturday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Dinesh Kumar.

"Kuldeep Sharma during interrogation said that he was a member of BJP," the DCP added. Sharma (34) has been sent to judicial custody.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

According to police, police received a complaint around 10 pm on Wednesday that someone was driving a car at a high speed on the road. But when the police tried to intercept the vehicle he drove the car in reverse and escaped arrest, the officer said.

The arrest was made following three days of intensive police search, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)