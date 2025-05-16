Pathanamthitta(Kerala), May 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was found dead in a pool of blood at his relative's house with multiple injuries on his body on Friday, police said.

An officer of Ranni police station said that a 55-year-old relative of the deceased was being questioned about the incident, as the body bore injuries everywhere, including on the head.

A local ward member informed the police and relatives of the deceased about the death, the officer said.

A case under section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and investigation is on.

"Several persons, including the relative, are being questioned. None is in custody yet," the officer said.

The officer also said that the victim's relative was physically disabled due to the loss of a leg, but he was able to move around properly with the use of a prosthetic, he added.

