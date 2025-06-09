New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car near a PVR in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Monday evening, an official said.

A PCR call was received around 6:30 pm at the Vikaspuri police station, reporting that a car had been parked near PVR in Vikaspuri since the previous evening, he said.

The vehicle's door was found open and a foul smell was emanating from inside. A police team along with local staff reached the spot and found a man, identified as Rakesh Kumar, lying motionless in the car.

"There were no visible injury marks on the body. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after a postmortem examination," a senior police officer said.

The family of the deceased has been informed and inquest proceedings have been initiated, police added. Further investigation is underway.

