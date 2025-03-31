Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 31 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Thamarassery in this north Kerala district for allegedly spreading a voice message containing communal hatred remarks through WhatsApp groups, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Ajayan, a resident of Puthuppadi, was taken into custody on Sunday, according to the Kozhikode Rural Police.

His arrest followed a complaint alleging that he was inciting communal hatred through social media.

The voice message, which circulated in local WhatsApp groups, prompted police to take action, police sources said.

Ajayan was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police stated that a detailed investigation into the case is ongoing.

