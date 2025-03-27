Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stalking a female crew member of an airline on hotel premises here, police said.

The incident occurred on the night of March 25, and the 29-year-old woman lodged a complaint at SR Nagar Police Station the following day, after which a case was registered.

The woman, who was at the hotel, accused the man of following her while she was returning to her room after dinner, police said.

During the investigation, police arrested the man, who is employed as an executive manager at a private organisation, a police official said.

