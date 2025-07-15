Meerut (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A man accused of vandalising an idol of Lord Shiva at a village temple in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district was arrested on Tuesday morning, police said.

A team from the Parikshitgarh police station arrested Sachin, son of Veer Singh, from his native village Sikheda, they said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 353(3) (statement conducing public mischief) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feels of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police added.

According to officials, the incident came to light on Monday, when the Shiva Linga at the temple was found damaged. A complaint was filed by a local resident, Satyaprakash, following which a search was launched for the accused.

