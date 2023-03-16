New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Man Industries (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged export order worth Rs 1,300 crore.

The order pertains to supply of high grade large diameter carbon steel pipes along with coating.

Also Read | Shares of Eight Adani Group Firms Settle With Gains; Adani Enterprises Rallies Over 5%.

With the new order book, the company's unexecuted order book now stands at approximately Rs 2,000 crore, which is to be executed in six to eight months.

"We aim to deliver the order within the timeline and further strengthen our position in the competitive market space," Man Industries (India) Ltd Chairman Ramesh Chandra Mansukhani said.

Also Read | India's Exports Dip 8.8% to USD 33.88 Billion in February 2023.

On Thursday, shares of the company settled 4.59 per cent higher at Rs 89.05 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)