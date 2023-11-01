Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed, while two women were seriously injured when their motorcycle hit a 'nilgai' on the Khatauli-Budhana road here, a police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shariq.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Senior sub-inspector Baleshvar Tyagi said the injured women have been hospitalised, while the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)