Lucknow/Auraiya, Mar 24 (PTI) Barely 15 days after he got married, a 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by a contract killer hired by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, police said on Monday. All three have been arrested.

Sahar SHO Pankaj Mishra told PTI that the police received information about a man lying injured in a field on March 19. He was admitted to the community health centre in Bidhuna and his family members were informed.

Also Read | Sent Money to Wrong UPI ID? Here's How You Can Complaint on npci.org.in and Recover It.

Dilip Yadav, the victim, was later taken to Saifai hospital and subsequently to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and then Agra. As his condition worsened, his family admitted him in a hospital in Auraiya on March 20. However, he died on the night of March 21.

The accused -- 22-year-old Pragati Yadav, her lover Anurag alias Manoj, and contract killer Ramji Chuadhary -- were identified on the basis of CCTV camera footage and arrested, the police said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission vs 8th Pay Commission: What is the salary difference under 7th and 8th CPC?.

Superintendent of Police (Auraiya) Abijith R Shankar said Pragati Yadav and Anurag hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Dilip Yadav. They paid Rs 2 lakh to Chaudhary to kill him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)