Ludhiana, Jan 16 (PTI) A man was allegedly killed by a roadside eatery owner in an inebriated condition here, police said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kumar had gone to the 'dhaba' to purchase some cigarettes where he entered into an argument with the eatery owner identified as Rajesh.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

Rajesh, who was consuming liquor, in a fit of rage broke his liquor bottle and thrust it into his neck, police said.

Pawan was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

The 'dhaba' owner has been arrested, he said.

Sandeep Wadhera, Assistant Commissioner Police, said there was a monetary dispute between the two and they had a fight a few days ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)