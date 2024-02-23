New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 69-year-old man died and his four-year-old granddaughter was injured after they were hit by a speeding luxury car in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sector 13 on Wednesday morning when Arun Kumar was travelling on a scooter with his granddaughter Shreedha Goswami. The car driver fled from the spot, they said.

A passerby spotted Kumar and Goswami lying on the road and immediately informed police. Both were taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital and later moved to Venkateshwar Hospital where Kumar died during treatment, a police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter, police said.

CCTV footage of the car suspected to be involved in the accident has been collected and efforts are being made to nab the driver, they said.

