Pilibhit (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) An advocate was killed on Friday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a truck the in Sungarhi area here, police said.

Akash Verma (30) was going to court when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit his bike near JP Hotel on Assam Road here, killing him on the spot, Inspector of Sungarhi police station Sanjeev Shukla said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem, Shukla said.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the highway, which was later cleared by the police and traffic was restored after some time, he added.

