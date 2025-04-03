Bahraich (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A man was killed and seven others were injured when their tractor trolley overturned here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of 30-35 people were traveling from Shravasti district to the Risiya area of Bahraich district to attend a "mundan" ceremony, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said, "The steering of the tractor failed on Bahraich-Bhinga road under police station Dargah Sharif, due to which the vehicle along with the passengers overturned in a deep pit."

Vidya Ram Yadav (55), a resident of Gilaula, Shravasti district, died after being trapped under the overturned trolley. Seven other passengers sustained injuries, added the officer.

Police have sent the body for postmortem examination while the injured have been admitted to hospital.

