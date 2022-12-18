Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather at their house here on Sunday for reportedly continuously talking over phone, police said.

When the girl was talking over phone, the stepfather forcefully took it away and beat her, the police said based on the complaint from her elder sister.

The complainant tried to stop the man but he pushed her out of the way and then took her younger sister into the room and allegedly strangled her to death, the police said citing the complaint.

The girl was, however, rushed to a hospital by the elder sister where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.

The man was reportedly taken into custody. Further investigations were on, they added.

