Hassan (Karnataka), Jul 10 (PTI) A 47-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his father and brother over a property dispute in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district, police said.

The deceased, Deve Gowda (70), had recently sold his property. His son, Mohan Gowda, was reportedly upset that he had not received a share of the proceeds, police added.

In the early hours of Thursday, Mohan returned home to Gangur village in an inebriated state and allegedly attacked his father and elder brother, Manjunath Gowda (50), with a sharp weapon, killing them both.

Police said the accused also attempted to attack his mother, Jayamma, who managed to escape by running out of the house.

An investigation is underway.

