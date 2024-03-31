Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) A man here allegedly strangled his wife and two children and kept them inside the house for almost two days, police on Sunday said.

Police arrested Ramlagan Gautam on Sunday on charges of killing his wife Jyoti, 30, and children Payal and Anand, aged six and three.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

DCP (South) Tej Swaroop Singh told reporters that Ramlagan Gautam, a native of Balrampur district, lived in a rented house in an area under the Bijnaur Police Station jurisdiction.

He said the murders were detected Sunday afternoon, when the house's owner, one Dhirendra Kumar, who lived nearby, visited it.

Also Read | Where Is Katchatheevu Located? Can Indians Go There? All You Need to Know About the Disputed Island That Indira Gandhi Ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974.

"There was a foul smell emanating from the house. The landlord immediately went outside Ramlagan's room on the first floor. When he peeped inside through a window, he saw Jyoti's body lying on the ground. He immediately informed the police," said Singh.

According to a preliminary investigation, Gautam killed his wife and children on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he said.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem examination. They are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)