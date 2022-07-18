Nagpur, Jul 18 (PTI) A man was killed on Monday allegedly by the husband of the woman he was in an illicit relationship with in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur, a police official said.

Dikshit Bhagwan Janbandhu (38) killed Asif Khan (32) after allegedly finding mobile phone messages exchanged between the deceased and the former's wife, he said.

"On Monday morning, he bludgeoned Khan to death and surrendered," the Pachpaoli police station official said.

