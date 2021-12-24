Nagpur, Dec 24 (PTI) A man repairing equipment at a power distribution point without authorisation in Parseoni tehsil of Nagpur died of electric shock, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sawali village and the deceased was identified as Sunil Jangde (45), who was called by a local resident to repair an agriculture pump, a Parseoni police station official said.

