Medininagar, Dec 5 (PTI) A man was run over and killed by a goods train in Jharkhands Palamu district on Saturday, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The man was run over and killed by the goods train when he was crossing the railway tracks under the Sudan overbridge, about one km from Daltonganj railway station, the GRP said.

Also Read | Farmers' Protests: Indian Railways Diverts, Short Terminates Trains in Punjab Again.

The body has not been identified yet, they said, adding that is has been sent to Medinirai Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)