Saharanpur (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died after being run over by a train in this district, police said on Sunday.

Pervez (26), a resident of Khanpur area of the district, was run over by a passenger train in Nanauta police station area late Saturday night, Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Yogendra Singh said.

Police said the train was travelling from Saharanpur to Shamli.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

