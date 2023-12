Muzaffarnagar, December 19: A 52-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his son in a dispute over money in Karonda Mahaan village here, police said on Tuesday. Shivraj was shot dead late Monday night by his son Suraj, SP (Rural) Sanjay Kumar told reporters. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Lures Minor Girl, Sexually Assaults Her After Watching Porn on Mobile Phone in Ballia; Teenager Detained

A case has been registered against Suraj who is absconding, the SP said. Shivraj's body has been sent for post mortem.

