Lucknow, December 18: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where a 14-year-old boy allegedly raped a minor girl. The alleged incident took place on Saturday afternoon in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. Police officials said that the minor boy reportedly raped an 8-year-old girl after watching porn on his mobile phone.

According to a report in India.com, the horrific incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, December 16. An officer said that on Saturday afternoon, the minor boy was allegedly watching an obscene video clip on his mobile phone. Following this, he lured the victim to a secluded place where he allegedly raped her.

Police officials said that the teenager, who was watching "obscene" video sexually assaulted the minor girl after luring her to a secluded spot. Speaking about the incident, Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said, "The police have lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

After the incident came to light, the teenager was detained by the police on Sunday, December 17. In a separate incident, the police arrested a man for brutally murdering his live-in partner after she refused to undergo an abortion. The incident came to light when an unidentified body of a young woman was found in two pieces in a field in Barauli village nearly two and a half months ago.

Police investigation revealed the victim's identity as Khushboo Singh. A resident of Paina village, Singh was married in 2016 and got divorced a few years later. The accused, Munna, a man from the same village, was in a relationship with Khushboo and the duo started staying together after her divorce.

However, things took an ugly turn when Khushboo became pregnant and Munna allegedly forced her to undergo an abortion.

