New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was shot dead following an altercation in the Burari area of north Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at a flat on the first floor of Hoovers Apartment, the police official said.

Police said that they rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the incident and found a man with gunshot injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Kumar Tripathi (29).

Initial inquiry revealed that the accused, Arun Dedha (33), a resident of Gamri in northeast Delhi, had an argument with Tripathi shortly before the incident.

The verbal spat reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation, and Dedha opened fire at the victim, said the officer.

Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene after the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

