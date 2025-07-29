New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was shot dead in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area late Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 pm, when police received information from a hospital about a man being admitted with gunshot injuries. He later succumbed during treatment.

The deceased was identified as Md Manzur, a resident of Rajouri Garden. He sold clothes in weekly markets, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting took place near Madipur when Manzur was returning home on his rickshaw after closing his stall at the local market. He was shot from close range by unidentified assailants.

"There are no signs of robbery. Initial findings point towards a case of personal enmity," a police officer said.

A case has been registered and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the accused. Raids are underway at various suspected locations, the officer said, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being analysed.

Further investigation is underway.

