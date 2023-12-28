New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said on Thursday.

The body of the man identified as Mahir alias Imran was found by a roadside in Bhagirathi Vihar on Wednesday night, they said.

Mahir had multiple stab wounds and was lying in a pool of blood, an officer said, adding, a knife was recovered from the spot.

According to police, Mahir, who worked in a flex board shop in central Delhi's Paharganj, had an altercation with one Faizal and his associates, which ended with him being stabbed to death.

"CCTVs in the vicinity are being scanned. Eyewitnesses are being examined. Efforts are being made to trace Faizal," the officer said.

