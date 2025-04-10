Latest News | Man Tied to Pole, 'thrashed' over Knife Threat in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka), Apr 10 (PTI) A man was tied to a pole and beaten up after he allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a knife, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in G Bommanahalli village, located in the Nagamangala taluk of the district, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Result 2025 Declared Online, 42,397 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam; Know How To Check Results and Merit List.

A purported video of the assault, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, shows Nagesh (34) with his hands and feet tied to a pole while being beaten up by several individuals.

According to the police, Nagesh had allegedly threatened a fellow villager, Chaluvesh, with a knife over a financial dispute. This led to a heated argument between the two. Following this, Chaluvesh and some of his friends allegedly tied Nagesh to the pole and assaulted him, they added.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India From US: From Abu Salem and Ravi Pujari to Rajiv Saxena, Here's a List of India's High-Profile Extraditions.

Nagesh's wife later lodged a complaint at the Nagamangala Rural Police Station, following which a case was registered.

The matter is currently under investigation, a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)