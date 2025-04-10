Latest News | Man Tied to Pole, 'thrashed' over Knife Threat in Karnataka's Mandya

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A man was tied to a pole and beaten up after he allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a knife, police said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Apr 10, 2025 07:08 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Man Tied to Pole, 'thrashed' over Knife Threat in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka), Apr 10 (PTI) A man was tied to a pole and beaten up after he allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a knife, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in G Bommanahalli village, located in the Nagamangala taluk of the district, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Result 2025 Declared Online, 42,397 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam; Know How To Check Results and Merit List.

A purported video of the assault, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, shows Nagesh (34) with his hands and feet tied to a pole while being beaten up by several individuals.

According to the police, Nagesh had allegedly threatened a fellow villager, Chaluvesh, with a knife over a financial dispute. This led to a heated argument between the two. Following this, Chaluvesh and some of his friends allegedly tied Nagesh to the pole and assaulted him, they added.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India From US: From Abu Salem and Ravi Pujari to Rajiv Saxena, Here's a List of India's High-Profile Extraditions.

Nagesh's wife later lodged a complaint at the Nagamangala Rural Police Station, following which a case was registered.

The matter is currently under investigation, a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Latest News | Man Tied to Pole, 'thrashed' over Knife Threat in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka), Apr 10 (PTI) A man was tied to a pole and beaten up after he allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a knife, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in G Bommanahalli village, located in the Nagamangala taluk of the district, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Result 2025 Declared Online, 42,397 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam; Know How To Check Results and Merit List.

A purported video of the assault, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, shows Nagesh (34) with his hands and feet tied to a pole while being beaten up by several individuals.

According to the police, Nagesh had allegedly threatened a fellow villager, Chaluvesh, with a knife over a financial dispute. This led to a heated argument between the two. Following this, Chaluvesh and some of his friends allegedly tied Nagesh to the pole and assaulted him, they added.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India From US: From Abu Salem and Ravi Pujari to Rajiv Saxena, Here's a List of India's High-Profile Extraditions.

Nagesh's wife later lodged a complaint at the Nagamangala Rural Police Station, following which a case was registered.

The matter is currently under investigation, a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
bihar civil court clerk result
5000+K+ searches
mca
5000+K+ searches
pravinkoodu shappu ott
5000+K+ searches
rcb बनाम dc
5000+K+ searches
andrey rublev
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
bihar civil court clerk result
5000+K+ searches
mca
5000+K+ searches
pravinkoodu shappu ott
5000+K+ searches
rcb बनाम dc
5000+K+ searches
andrey rublev
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
-->
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel