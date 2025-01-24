New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday directed retirement fund body EPFO officials to further streamline claim settlement process, ensure timely grievance redressal, and adopt a public-friendly approach during a review meeting.

Mandaviya conducted a virtual review meeting to evaluate the performance of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) Regional Offices, a labour ministry statement said.

The meeting was attended by Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, EPFO Central Provident Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthi, senior officers from the ministry and from 21 Zonal and 140 Regional Offices of the EPFO.

The review focused on enhancing claim settlement efficiency, reducing claim rejections, activating Universal Account Numbers (UAN), and implementing the Pension on Higher Wages (PoHW) Scheme.

Dawra briefed the minister about the recent initiatives undertaken by EPFO to improve service delivery viz. simplification of the joint declaration process, eliminating the requirement for employer for PF account transfers, removal of uploading cheque leaf for claim settlement etc..

A detailed presentation was made by Krishnamurthi, highlighting the performance of EPFO's Zonal Offices.

Officer-incharge of Zonal Offices shared their experiences and plan of action for enhanced service delivery with the Union Minister.

During the meeting Mandaviya emphasized that Pension on Higher Wages (PoHW) and grievance redressal are priority areas.

Officials were instructed to expedite disposal of PoHW cases by strictly adhering to clarifications issued by EPFO recently.

The minister also underscored the necessity of completing preparatory work for the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme to ensure its successful implementation. He directed officers to take all necessary steps so as that UAN activation is completed for maximum number of new members.

Union Minister stressed that the zones and regional offices lagging in performance must focus on improving service delivery and highlighted the need for effective implementation, accountability and good governance.

He directed the senior officials of EPFO to visit field offices for review of work, preparing plan for improvement of services, etc.

This will enhance work culture of EPFO.

He encouraged EPFO to elevate its service quality and efficiency, thereby enhancing ease of living and transparency for members.

He urged officers to administer services with integrity & empathy for the members. The next review meeting of EPFO Field Offices is scheduled for February 2025, where progress will be further assessed.

