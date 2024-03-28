New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man was found near west Delhi's Madipur metro station, police said on Thursday.

A call was received around 9:45 am about a body lying near the metro station. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter. Efforts are on to identify the victim, police said.

