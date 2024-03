New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms climbed Rs 67,259.99 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 819.41 points or 1.12 per cent.

Markets saw just three trading sessions last week, as they were closed on Monday for Holi and Good Friday on March 29.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 45,262.59 crore to reach Rs 20,14,010.63 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 5,533.26 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 6,71,666.29 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed Rs 5,218.12 crore to Rs 5,78,484.29 crore, and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 4,132.67 crore to Rs 7,69,542.65 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 4,029.69 crore to Rs 11,00,184.60 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 2,819.51 crore to Rs 5,32,946.04 crore.

ITC added Rs 264.15 crore, taking its mcap to Rs 5,35,032.74 crore.

However, the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 10,691.45 crore to Rs 14,05,102.38 crore, and that of Infosys went lower by Rs 4,163.13 crore to Rs 6,22,117.38 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped by Rs 3,817.18 crore to Rs 6,95,038.48 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

