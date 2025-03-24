Muzaffarnagar, Mar 24 (PTI) A married man and his lover allegedly ended life by hanging themselves in Mubarakpur village here after their families refused to let them marry, police said on Monday.

According to police, 32-year-old Shubham and 21-year-old Neelam were found dead late on Sunday night at the man's house.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 254, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

They said the families disapproved of their relationship due to Shubham's marital status and also since they belonged to different castes.

Local residents claimed that despite Shubham's marital status, Neelam and he had been in a relationship for a long time, but their families opposed the relationship firmly.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao said, "Preliminary investigation indicates that the couple took the extreme step as their romantic relationship was opposed."

She said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)