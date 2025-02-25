New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has commenced commercial production at its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana.

The foundation stone for the facility, was virtually laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022.

To begin with, the Kharkhoda facility will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units and produce the compact SUV Brezza, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.

With this, Maruti Suzuki, including Suzuki Motor Gujarat, the wholly owned subsidiary of the automaker, will have a total annual production capability of 26 lakh units per annum, it added.

In 2022, the Maruti Suzuki had announced to set up Kharkhoda plant with an installed peak capacity of 10 lakh units per annum at an investment of Rs 18,000 crore.

This is the company's third plant in Haryana.

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 1.02 per cent up at Rs 12,473.25 apiece on the BSE.

