New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has inked a pact with Equitas Small Finance Bank for vehicle finance.

Aimed at providing retail financing solutions for new cars, used cars, and commercial vehicles, this collaboration is set to enhance the accessibility and affordability of the company's vehicles for a broader range of customers, the auto major said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with Equitas Small Finance Bank will enable us to reach an even wider audience and offer them with competitive financing offers, to add to the joy of buying a new car," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.

