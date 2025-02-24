New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said Masato Kanda has assumed office as the 11th President of the multilateral development bank.

Kanda has succeeded Masatsugu Asakawa, ADB said in a statement.

With nearly four decades of experience in international finance and development policy, Kanda is widely recognised for his forward-thinking leadership and his decisive interventions during periods of market volatility, it said.

During his tenure as Japan's Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, he was instrumental in pioneering innovative financial solutions and orchestrating policy actions that helped stabilise markets, it said.

Kanda's appointment underscores ADB's ongoing evolution and its commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of its developing member countries, it said.

As the bank embarks on a new phase of strategic growth, his leadership will build on ADB's strong legacy while also positioning the institution to address future challenges and opportunities, it said.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together.

ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet.

Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members -- 49 from the region.

