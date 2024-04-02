New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 56 per cent at 8.30 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

