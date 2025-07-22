New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Senior MCD councillor Mukesh Goyal has urged Commissioner and Mayor to resolve the strike of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) workers, who play a crucial role in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases.

Expressing concern over the indefinite strike that began on Tuesday, Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP) leader and senior corporation councillor Goyal requested MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh to urgently engage with the agitating staff and resolve their issues before the situation spirals out of control.

"The monsoon is at its peak, and mosquito-borne illnesses are rising rapidly. As of July 19, Delhi has reported 261 cases of dengue, 112 of malaria, and 17 of chikungunya. These numbers are higher than in recent years," Goyal said.

He cautioned that a prolonged strike by the DBC workers could trigger a public health emergency in the capital. "If the strike continues, it could lead to chaos and widespread illness," he added.

In his statement, Goyal said that the DBC employees, who are responsible for house-to-house inspections and checking mosquito breeding across Delhi, staged a protest at the MCD headquarters on Tuesday, demanding better wages, timely salaries, regularisation of services and improved working conditions.

With no positive response from senior civic officials so far, the employees have declared their strike to be indefinite, he said.

