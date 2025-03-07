New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The MCD has removed 342.33 quintals of solid waste from 428 parks across Delhi as part of a special cleanliness drive aimed at enhancing hygiene and maintaining public spaces.

Launched last week, the drive covered all 12 zones and will continue in the coming weeks to ensure the parks' sustained cleanliness, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 08 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

To further curb illegal dumping of waste, the civic body has urged residents to report such incidents through the MCD-311 mobile app.

"Citizen participation is crucial in maintaining a clean and green Delhi. We request people to report any unauthorised waste dumping so immediate action can be taken," it said in the statement.

Also Read | What Is EPFO 3.0? From Key Features, Benefits To Launch Date, Know Everything About New EPFO Version That Will Allow PF Withdrawal From ATMs.

The civic body reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability and hygiene, promising more such drives.

It added that residents had been encouraged to cooperate by disposing of waste responsibly and keeping public spaces clean.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)