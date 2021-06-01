New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The government is taking measures to address issues of dairy exporters with a view to promote outbound shipments of the sector, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Varsha Joshi said an Investment Promotion Desk has also been established to support the dairy entrepreneurs.

"Measures are being taken for the constraints faced by the dairy exporters," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement quoting Joshi.

She was speaking at a webinar organised for commemorating World Milk Day.

Speaking at the event, R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) also known as AMUL, shared constraints being faced in the exports such as market access issues in China, European Union, South Africa and Mexico.

Sodhi also said that the high import duty charged by neighbouring countries like Bangladesh (35 per cent) and Pakistan (45 per cent) is also an issue for exporters.

Secretary in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Atul Chaturvedi said India is Atmanirbhar in production of milk and has enough surplus produce to exports.

According to Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Chairperson (Research) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, despite being the world's largest producer of milk, India remains an insignificant player in the world dairy market, with its meagre share of 0.36 per cent.

Joshi said India being the world's largest consumer of milk, all the major exporters of dairy products are keenly eying to enter the vast domestic market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)