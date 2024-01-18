Latest News | MEHAIR Places Conditional Order for Up to 20 ZA600 Hydrogen-electric Engines with ZeroAvia

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Mumbai-based seaplane operator MEHAIR has placed a conditional order for up to 20 ZA600 hydrogen-electric engines with ZeroAvia.

MEHAIR (Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt Ltd) has ambitious plans to grow across a range of sub-regional routes pan-India with both amphibian and wheeled aircraft, the US-based engine maker said on Thursday.

MEHAIR will explore a range of options for financing the acquisition and retrofit of the engines to its upcoming fleet of 10 Cessna Caravan aircraft, including working with potential leasing partners, according to the statement.

The MEHAIR order adds to the over 2,000 engine pre-orders secured by ZeroAvia, it said.

"The rapid increase in demand for flights will be a key driver of economic growth and social and cultural exchange, but clean flight technology will be essential to ensure it does not derail net zero progress," said James Peck, Chief Customer Officer at ZeroAvia.

Peck further said that Hydrogen fuel cell propulsion can offer lower operating costs and zero-emission flight, driving a rapid increase in regional aviation and supporting dramatic expansion of MEHAIR's operations.

ZeroAvia and MEHAIR will also work together on establishing the fuel supply for the operator's services across India, it said.

