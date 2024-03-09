Mendhar/Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Three anti-personnel mines were detected and defused near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The powerful mines were noticed by Army troops while patrolling at different locations in forward areas of the Mankote sector in the Mendhar subdivision, the officials said.

They said experts were immediately summoned and the mines defused.

